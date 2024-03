Neuer Klub für Ingvartsen

https://sandiegofc.com/san-diego-fc-announces-two-player-signings-midfielder-jeppe-tverskov-and-foward-marcus-ingvartsen-from-danish-superliga-and-fellow-right-to-dream-club-fc-nordsjaelland/?utm_campaign=Player-Signing&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=web&utm_term=news

San Diego FC Announces Two Player Signings: Midfielder Jeppe Tverskov and Foward Marcus Ingvartsen from Danish Superliga and Fellow Right to Dream Club FC Nordsjælland | San Diego FC

San Diego FC announced today the signing of two new players, defensive midfielder Jeppe Tverskov and forward Marcus Ingvartsen from...