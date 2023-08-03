Ex-Schalker Yoshida in die USA

Maya Yoshida (34) setzt seine Karriere in der Major League Soccer fort. Der japanische Innenverteidiger (127 Länderspiele) hat bei LA Galaxy einen Vertrag bis Ende 2024 unterschrieben.
Yoshida verbrachte die vergangene Saison bei Schalke 04, konnte den Abstieg aber nicht verhindern. Seit dem 1. Juli war der Abwehrspieler vereinslos, hat nun jedoch die gesuchte neue Herausforderung gefunden.
