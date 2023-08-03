Offiziell Major League Soccer

Ex-Schalker Yoshida in die USA

von David Hamza
Ex-Schalker Yoshida in die USA @Maxppp

Maya Yoshida (34) setzt seine Karriere in der Major League Soccer fort. Der japanische Innenverteidiger (127 Länderspiele) hat bei LA Galaxy einen Vertrag bis Ende 2024 unterschrieben.

Yoshida verbrachte die vergangene Saison bei Schalke 04, konnte den Abstieg aber nicht verhindern. Seit dem 1. Juli war der Abwehrspieler vereinslos, hat nun jedoch die gesuchte neue Herausforderung gefunden.

LA Galaxy
ロサンゼルスへようこそ、麻也さん! 💫

The #LAGalaxy have signed Japanese National Team defender Maya Yoshida.

📰: https://t.co/tOFeUy0Bml | @kinecta https://www.lagalaxy.com/news/la-galaxy-sign-japanese-national-team-defender-maya-yoshida LA Galaxy Sign Japanese National Team Defender Maya Yoshida | LA Galaxy LOS ANGELES (Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023) – The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed Japanese National Team defender Maya Yoshida to a one-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2024 MLS Regular pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P1 Visa. Yoshida, 34, joins the
