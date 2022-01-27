United verleiht Diallo

Amad Diallo soll in Schottland Spielpraxis sammeln. Manchester United verleiht den 19-jährigen Flügelspieler bis zum Saisonende an die Glasgow Rangers. Eine Kaufoption ist nicht Teil des Deals.

Der junge Ivorer war im Januar 2021 für rund 20 Millionen Euro von Atalanta Bergamo zu United gewechselt. Dort konnte er sich bislang nicht durchsetzen. Erst neun Profispiele stehen für Diallo zu Buche.

🆕 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce the loan signing of @Amaddiallo_19 from @manutd until the end of the season.