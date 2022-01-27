Home / Premier League / United verleiht Diallo

United verleiht Diallo

  • von Tristan Bernert - Quelle: manutd.com
  • veröffentlicht am
Amad Diallo wird Manchester temporär verlassen
Amad Diallo wird Manchester temporär verlassen ©Maxppp

Amad Diallo soll in Schottland Spielpraxis sammeln. Manchester United verleiht den 19-jährigen Flügelspieler bis zum Saisonende an die Glasgow Rangers. Eine Kaufoption ist nicht Teil des Deals.

Der junge Ivorer war im Januar 2021 für rund 20 Millionen Euro von Atalanta Bergamo zu United gewechselt. Dort konnte er sich bislang nicht durchsetzen. Erst neun Profispiele stehen für Diallo zu Buche.

