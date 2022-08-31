Roma holt Camara

Die AS Rom leiht den zentralen Mittelfeldspieler Mady Camara (25) von Olympiakos Piräus aus. Zudem gibt es eine Kaufoption über zwölf Millionen Euro für den Nationalspieler aus Guinea.

The club is delighted to be able to confirm the signing of the Guinea international midfielder.



