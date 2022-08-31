Roma holt Camara
- veröffentlicht am
Die AS Rom leiht den zentralen Mittelfeldspieler Mady Camara (25) von Olympiakos Piräus aus. Zudem gibt es eine Kaufoption über zwölf Millionen Euro für den Nationalspieler aus Guinea.
🆕 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 | Mady Camara 🐺🇬🇳— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 31, 2022
The club is delighted to be able to confirm the signing of the Guinea international midfielder.
We do so while highlighting cases of missing children around the world - hoping awareness can help bring them home. 🙏#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/Rg12p1ZnuL
Weitere Infos
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Kommentare