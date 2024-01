Steffen wechselt in die MLS

https://www.coloradorapids.com/news/colorado-rapids-sign-goalkeeper-zack-steffen-from-manchester-city-f-c

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have signed goalkeeper Zack Steffen to a three-year contract through 2026 with a club option for an additional year, the club announced today. In order to sign Steffen, Colorado first acquired his discovery rights from the New England Revolution in exchange for $50,000