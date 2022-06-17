Home / Lillo übernimmt bei Al-Sadd

Lillo übernimmt bei Al-Sadd

Juan Manuel Lillo wird neuer Trainer des Al Sadd SC. Bislang assistierte der 56-jährige Spanier Pep Guardiola bei Manchester City.

