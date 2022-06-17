Lillo übernimmt bei Al-Sadd

Juan Manuel Lillo wird neuer Trainer des Al Sadd SC. Bislang assistierte der 56-jährige Spanier Pep Guardiola bei Manchester City.

OFFICIAL: Juan Manuel Lillo will be the head coach of #AlSadd, starting from the 2022-23 season. He will reach Qatar on Sunday before being presented at a press conference later.#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/r1r8J2HTqo