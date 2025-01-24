Da Cunha verlängert
Lucas Da Cunha (23) schwört Como 1907 die Treue. Der Serie A-Aufsteiger vermeldet offiziell, dass der französische Offensivspieler seinen Kontrakt um drei Jahre bis 2029 ausgedehnt hat.
Como1907 @Como_1907 – 13:02
Lucas Da Cunha stays a BiancoBlu ⚪️🔵Bei X ansehen
Official statement ➡️ https://t.co/1sCEGa7kWT https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-extends-rising-talent-lucas-da-cunhas-contract-until-2029/ Como 1907 Extends Rising Talent Lucas Da Cunha’s Contract Until 2029 - Como 1907 Como 1907 is pleased to announce the contract extension of Lucas Da Cunha until June 2029. With 70 appearances, 10 goals and 8 assists between Serie B and Serie A, Lucas has established himself as one of Como’s rising talents. Coach Cesc Fàbregas said: “Lucas is a very important player for us. He has grown
