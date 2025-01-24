Da Cunha verlängert

https://comofootball.com/en/como-1907-extends-rising-talent-lucas-da-cunhas-contract-until-2029/

Como 1907 is pleased to announce the contract extension of Lucas Da Cunha until June 2029. With 70 appearances, 10 goals and 8 assists between Serie B and Serie A, Lucas has established himself as one of Como’s rising talents. Coach Cesc Fàbregas said: “Lucas is a very important player for us. He has grown