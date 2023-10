FIFA sperrt Rubiales für drei Jahre

https://www.fifa.com/legal/media-releases/former-spanish-football-association-president-luis-rubiales-is-banned-for-three-years

Former Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales is banned from all football-related activities for three years

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years.