Southampton bindet Armstrong

  • Offiziell von Lukas Hörster - Quelle: southamptonfc.com
  • veröffentlicht am
Stuart Armstrong bejubelt ein Tor für den FC Southampton
Stuart Armstrong bejubelt ein Tor für den FC Southampton ©Maxppp

Stuart Armstrong hat sich zum FC Southampton bekannt. Wie der Premier League-Klub mitteilt, hat der 28-jährige Mittelfeldspieler seinen Vertrag bis 2024 verlängert.

2018 war Armstrong für acht Millionen Euro von Celtic Glasgow zu den Saints gekommen. Unter Trainer Ralph Hasenhüttl ist der schottische Nationalspieler im Zentrum gesetzt.

