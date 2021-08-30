Normann nach England

Premier League-Aufsteiger Norwich City holt Mathias Norman an Bord. Der 25-jährige Mittelfeldspieler kommt leihweise vom russischen Erstligisten FC Rostov. Zudem besteht eine Kaufoption von 13 Millionen Euro.

📝 We have completed the season-long loan signing of Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann from FC Rostov!



🇳🇴 #WelcomeNormann 🇳🇴