Nottingham holt & verleiht Hwang

Nottingham Forest setzt seine Shoppingtour fort. Wie der englische Erstligaaufsteiger mitteilt, kommt Stürmer Ui-jo Hwang von Girondins Bordeaux auf die Insel.

Dort bleibt der 29-jährige Südkoreaner jedoch nicht, sondern wird sofort an Olympiakos Piräus weiterverliehen. Auch Hertha BSC und Schalke 04 waren in den vergangenen Wochen mit Hwang in Verbindung gebracht worden.

We are delighted to confirm the signing of South Korea international Hwang Ui-jo 🇰🇷



Hwang will join @olympiacosfc on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign 🤝