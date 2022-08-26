Home / Premier League / Nottingham holt & verleiht Hwang

Nottingham holt & verleiht Hwang

  • Offiziell von Lukas Hörster - Quelle: nottinghamforest.co.uk
  • veröffentlicht am
Ui-jo Hwang im Dress von Südkorea
Ui-jo Hwang im Dress von Südkorea ©Maxppp

Nottingham Forest setzt seine Shoppingtour fort. Wie der englische Erstligaaufsteiger mitteilt, kommt Stürmer Ui-jo Hwang von Girondins Bordeaux auf die Insel.

Dort bleibt der 29-jährige Südkoreaner jedoch nicht, sondern wird sofort an Olympiakos Piräus weiterverliehen. Auch Hertha BSC und Schalke 04 waren in den vergangenen Wochen mit Hwang in Verbindung gebracht worden.

