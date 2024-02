Kittel nach Australien

https://wswanderersfc.com.au/news/kittel-signs-on-loan-deal-until-end-of-season

Kittel signs on loan deal until end of season - Western Sydney Wanderers

Western Sydney Wanderers FC have tonight confirmed the signing of midfielder Sonny Kittel on loan from Raków Częstochowa until the end of the 2023/24 Isuzu UTE A-Leagues season.