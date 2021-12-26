Leeds vs. Villa verschoben

Die für Dienstag angesetzte Partie zwischen Leeds United und Aston Villa wird verlegt. Dies teilen die Villans offiziell mit.

Grund sind die zahlreichen Coronafälle im Team von Leeds United. Ein neuer Termin für die Begegnung steht zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt noch nicht fest.

Aston Villa can confirm our Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Tuesday, December 28 has been postponed due to Covid cases in the Leeds squad.