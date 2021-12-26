Home / Premier League / Leeds vs. Villa verschoben

Leeds vs. Villa verschoben

Die Spielabsagen in der Premier League häufen sich
Die Spielabsagen in der Premier League häufen sich ©Maxppp

Die für Dienstag angesetzte Partie zwischen Leeds United und Aston Villa wird verlegt. Dies teilen die Villans offiziell mit.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Grund sind die zahlreichen Coronafälle im Team von Leeds United. Ein neuer Termin für die Begegnung steht zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt noch nicht fest.

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel