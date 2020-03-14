Mehrere Florenz-Profis an Corona erkrankt

Der AC Florenz verzeichnet gleich mehrere positive Corona-Fälle. Wie der italienische Erstligist offiziell bestätigt, wurden die beiden Profis Patrick Cutrone und German Pezzella sowie der Physiotherapeut Stefano Dainelli positiv auf die ansteckende Viruskrankheit getestet.

Die Fiorentina lässt wissen, dass alle drei bei guter Gesundheit und in ihren Häusern isoliert sind. Bereits am gestrigen Freitagabend gab der Serie A-Klub bekannt, dass Stürmer Dusan Vlahovic an Corona erkrankt ist und sich in häuslicher Isolation befindet.