Monaco verleiht Barreca
- veröffentlicht am
Die AS Monaco lässt Linksverteidiger Antonio Barreca (26) leihweise zu US Lecce ziehen. Dies bestätigt der italienische Zweitligist. In Monaco steht der Italiener noch bis 2024 unter Vertrag.
Benvenuto Antonio Barreca ☀️❤️— U.S. Lecce (@OfficialUSLecce) August 27, 2021
.
.
.
L'U.S Lecce comunica di aver acquisito, a titolo temporaneo, il diritto alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Antonio Barreca dall'AS Monaco FC pic.twitter.com/yxVjn1YCME
