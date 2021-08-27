Home / Monaco verleiht Barreca

Monaco verleiht Barreca

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

Die AS Monaco lässt Linksverteidiger Antonio Barreca (26) leihweise zu US Lecce ziehen. Dies bestätigt der italienische Zweitligist. In Monaco steht der Italiener noch bis 2024 unter Vertrag.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel