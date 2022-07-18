Mollejo verlässt Atlético
- veröffentlicht am
Eigengewächs Víctor Mollejo verlässt Atlético Madrid. Den 21-jährigen Rechtsaußen zieht es per Leihe innerhalb Spaniens zu Real Saragossa. Über eine Kaufoption machen die Klubs keine Angaben.
El Real Zaragoza y el @Atleti llegan a un acuerdo para la cesión de Víctor Mollejohttps://t.co/o02DHcD1QC #LoMejorEstáPORVENIR 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/XkCmbbDCG8— Real Zaragoza 🦁🤍💙 (@RealZaragoza) July 18, 2022
Weitere Infos
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Empfohlene Artikel
Kommentare