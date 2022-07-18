Home / Mollejo verlässt Atlético

Mollejo verlässt Atlético

Eigengewächs Víctor Mollejo verlässt Atlético Madrid. Den 21-jährigen Rechtsaußen zieht es per Leihe innerhalb Spaniens zu Real Saragossa. Über eine Kaufoption machen die Klubs keine Angaben.

