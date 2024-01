MLS: Wagner unterzeichnet neuen Vertrag

https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/news/philadelphia-union-sign-defender-kai-wagner-new-contract-2024

Philadelphia Union Sign Defender Kai Wagner To New Contract

Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has signed defender Kai Wagner, the club’s second all-time assist leader, to a new contract ahead of the 2024 season. The three-year contract guarantees the 26-year-old left-back through 2026 with an option for 2027.