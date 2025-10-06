WM-Qualifikation Asien
Cannavaro übernimmt Usbekistan
Fabio Cannavaro hat einen neuen Job gefunden. Wie der usbekische Fußballverband bekanntgibt, übernimmt der Weltmeister ab sofort die Auswahl des asiatischen Landes.
O‘zbekiston FA @UzbekistanFA – 13:20
🇺🇿 Fabio Cannavaro — Head Coach of the Uzbekistan National Team!Bei X ansehen
The Uzbekistan Football Association has signed a contract with Fabio Cannavaro — a renowned specialist, three-time FIFA World Cup participant, 2006 World Cup champion, and one of the best defenders of the modern era. The Italian coach will lead our national team in preparation for the FIFA World Cup to be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
Cannavaro will be assisted by the following coaching staff:
— Eugenio Albarella — Assistant Coach (previously worked with the Japan national team, Juventus, Udinese, and Dinamo Zagreb);
— Francesco Troise — Fitness Coach (formerly with Benevento, Udinese, and Dinamo Zagreb);
— Antonio Chimenti — Goalkeeper Coach (worked with Italy youth national teams, Sampdoria, and SPAL).
Zuvor war der Italiener unter anderem für Dinamo Zagreb und Udinese Calcio tätig. Nun soll der Weltfußballer von 2006 die Usbeken zur WM 2026 führen.
