McKenna nach Spanien

Für Scott McKenna geht es in wärmere Gefilde. Der schottische Nationalspieler verlässt Nottingham Forest und schließt sich UD Las Palmas in LaLiga an. Beim spanischen Erstligisten unterzeichnet der 27-jährige Innenverteidiger einen Vertrag bis 2027.

UD Las Palmas
🆕 Scott McKenna, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmas.

🔸 https://t.co/eRl6Ss2Ugj

🤝🏼 ¡Bienvenido! 💛💙
#PíoPío #75AniversarioUD
#LaUniónHaceLasPalmas #LaUniónDePorVida https://www.udlaspalmas.es/noticias/scott-mckenna-nuevo-jugador-de-la-ud-las-palmas Scott McKenna, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmas El central escocés llega libre procedente del Nottingham Forest y firma con la entidad amarilla hasta el 30 de junio de 2027
Nottingham Nottingham Forest
Las Palmas UD Las Palmas
Scott McKenna Scott McKenna
