McKenna nach Spanien
Für Scott McKenna geht es in wärmere Gefilde. Der schottische Nationalspieler verlässt Nottingham Forest und schließt sich UD Las Palmas in LaLiga an. Beim spanischen Erstligisten unterzeichnet der 27-jährige Innenverteidiger einen Vertrag bis 2027.
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
UD Las Palmas @UDLP_Oficial – 15:00
🆕 Scott McKenna, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmas.Bei Twitter ansehen
🔸 https://t.co/eRl6Ss2Ugj
🤝🏼 ¡Bienvenido! 💛💙
#PíoPío #75AniversarioUD
#LaUniónHaceLasPalmas #LaUniónDePorVida https://www.udlaspalmas.es/noticias/scott-mckenna-nuevo-jugador-de-la-ud-las-palmas Scott McKenna, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmas El central escocés llega libre procedente del Nottingham Forest y firma con la entidad amarilla hasta el 30 de junio de 2027
🔸 https://t.co/eRl6Ss2Ugj
🤝🏼 ¡Bienvenido! 💛💙
#PíoPío #75AniversarioUD
#LaUniónHaceLasPalmas #LaUniónDePorVida https://www.udlaspalmas.es/noticias/scott-mckenna-nuevo-jugador-de-la-ud-las-palmas Scott McKenna, nuevo jugador de la UD Las Palmas El central escocés llega libre procedente del Nottingham Forest y firma con la entidad amarilla hasta el 30 de junio de 2027
Weitere Infos
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Nachrichten
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Empfohlene Artikelalles zeigen
Videos & Highlights
Meistgelesen
Erkunden