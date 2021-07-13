PSG verleiht Baldé
veröffentlicht am
Paris St. Germain verleiht Abwehrtalent Thierno Baldé an Zweitligist AC Le Havre. Eine Kaufoption gibt es nicht, an PSG ist das 19-jährige Eigengewächs noch bis 2023 gebunden.
🆕 Thierno Baldé est prêté au @HAC_Foot jusqu’au 30 juin 2022. ✍️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 13, 2021
Ce prêt du défenseur parisien, qui reste lié au Paris Saint-Germain jusqu’en 2023, n'est pas assorti d’une option d’achat. pic.twitter.com/imdp7hRaV5
