Home / PSG verleiht Baldé

PSG verleiht Baldé

  • Offiziell
  • veröffentlicht am

Paris St. Germain verleiht Abwehrtalent Thierno Baldé an Zweitligist AC Le Havre. Eine Kaufoption gibt es nicht, an PSG ist das 19-jährige Eigengewächs noch bis 2023 gebunden.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter

Weitere Infos

Kommentare

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel

Empfohlene Artikel