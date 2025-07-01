Menü Suche
Insigne verlässt Toronto

Der Toronto FC und Lorenzo Insigne haben sich auf eine Vertragsauflösung geeinigt. Damit belegt der 34-jährige Italiener keinen der begehrten Designated Player-Spots mehr im Kader. Wo der flinke Flügelflitzer seine Karriere fortsetzen wird, steht noch nicht fest.

Toronto FC
Grazie, Lorenzo.

Toronto FC and Lorenzo Insigne agree on mutual contract termination.

📰: https://t.co/kRt7wIJj7c https://www.torontofc.ca/news/toronto-fc-and-italian-winger-lorenzo-insigne-agree-on-mutual-contract-termination Toronto FC and Italian Winger Lorenzo Insigne Agree on Mutual Contract Termination | Toronto FC Toronto FC today announced that the Club and Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne have mutually agreed to terminate Insigne’s Major League Soccer contract, effectiveimmediately. Insigne will no longer occupy a Designated Player slot, and his previous wages will not count against the Club’s 2025 salary budget. TFC has utilized one
