Braithwaite verlängert in Brasilien
Martin Braithwaite (34) hat seinen Vertrag beim brasilianischen Klub Grêmio verlängert. Der ehemalige Barça-Stürmer weitet seinen Kontrakt bis 2027 aus. Im vergangenen Sommer war der Däne von Espanyol Barcelona zu Grêmio gewechselt.
Grêmio FBPA @Gremio – 01:14
BRAITHWAITE ATÉ 2027! 🇪🇪💪🏾 O centroavante dinamarquês renovou seu vínculo com o Tricolor. Desde que chegou, já balançou as redes 21 vezes e se firmou como peça-chave no nosso ataque. Seguimos juntos em busca de grandes objetivos!Bei X ansehen
Leia em https://t.co/ZVhm9r9lVx https://gremio.net/noticias/detalhes/29125/gremio-renova-contrato-do-centroavante-martin-braithwaite Grêmio renova contrato do centroavante Martin Braithwaite Atleta assinou vínculo até o final de 2027
