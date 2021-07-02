Piroe verlässt Eindhoven
- veröffentlicht am
Neuer Stürmer für die Swans: Joël Piroe zieht es von der PSV Eindhoven zu Swansea City.
🙌 Swansea City has completed the signing of Dutch striker Joel Piroe from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) July 2, 2021
👉 https://t.co/80HZc5bEgg pic.twitter.com/10Dmhkekgy
