Juve verleiht Barrenechea

Mittelfeldspieler Enzo Barrenechea (22) verlässt Juventus Turin und wechselt per Leihe für ein Jahr zu Frosinone Calcio.

🆕 Barrenechea è giallazzurro!

✍🏻 Il centrocampista classe 2001 arriva a titolo temporaneo dalla @juventusfc

➡️ https://t.co/tKj8MVBHEG https://www.frosinonecalcio.com/barrenechea-e-giallazzurro/ BARRENECHEA È GIALLAZZURRO Il Frosinone Calcio comunica di aver raggiunto l’accordo con la Juventus Football Club per l’acquisizione delle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Enzo Alan Tomas Barrenechea. Il centrocampista classe 2001 arriva a titolo temporaneo e vestirà la maglia giallazzurra fino al 30 giugno 2024.
