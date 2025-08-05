Neuer Keeper für Fábregas

https://comofootball.com/en/brazil-u20-international-henrique-menke-joins-como-1907-on-loan-from-internacional/

Brazil U20 International Henrique Menke Joins Como 1907 on Loan from Internacional - Como 1907

Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Henrique Lopes Menke on loan from SC Internacional (Porto Alegre), with an option to buy. A goalkeeper known for his positioning, composure, and reliability under pressure, Menke is widely regarded as one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in South America. He has progressed