Neuer Keeper für Fábregas
Como 1907 hat sich auf der Torwartposition verstärkt. Wie die Italiener mitteilen, wechselt Henrique Menke (18) auf Leihbasis vom SC International aus Brasilien zum Team von Trainer Cesc Fàbregas.
Como1907 @Como_1907 – 14:08
Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Henrique Menke on loan from SC Internacional Porto Alegre, with an option to buy.Bei X ansehen
Read the official statement ➡ https://t.co/wEVcXWzEtd https://comofootball.com/en/brazil-u20-international-henrique-menke-joins-como-1907-on-loan-from-internacional/ Brazil U20 International Henrique Menke Joins Como 1907 on Loan from Internacional - Como 1907 Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Henrique Lopes Menke on loan from SC Internacional (Porto Alegre), with an option to buy. A goalkeeper known for his positioning, composure, and reliability under pressure, Menke is widely regarded as one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in South America. He has progressed
