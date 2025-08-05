Menü Suche
Neuer Keeper für Fábregas

Como 1907 hat sich auf der Torwartposition verstärkt. Wie die Italiener mitteilen, wechselt Henrique Menke (18) auf Leihbasis vom SC International aus Brasilien zum Team von Trainer Cesc Fàbregas.

Como1907
Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Henrique Menke on loan from SC Internacional Porto Alegre, with an option to buy.

Como 1907 is pleased to announce the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Henrique Lopes Menke on loan from SC Internacional (Porto Alegre), with an option to buy. A goalkeeper known for his positioning, composure, and reliability under pressure, Menke is widely regarded as one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in South America.
Internacional
Como
Henrique Menke Lopes

Internacional Logo Internacional SC
Como Logo Calcio Como
Henrique Menke Lopes Henrique Menke Lopes
