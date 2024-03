Ex-Kapitän verlässt Messi-Klub

https://www.mlssoccer.com/news/fc-cincinnati-acquire-usmnt-defender-deandre-yedlin-from-inter-miami

FC Cincinnati acquire USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami | MLSSoccer.com

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade - CIN receive: DeAndre Yedlin - MIA receive: $172,799 GAM FC Cincinnati have acquired right back DeAndre Yedlin from Inter Miami CF, the Eastern Conference clubs announced Monday. In exchange for the US international defender, Inter Miami have received $172,799 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM).