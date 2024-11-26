Major League Soccer
Mascherano übernimmt bei Messi-Klub
Inter Miami hat einen Nachfolger für Gerardo Martino gefunden. Auf den 62-jährigen Argentinier folgt ein jüngerer Landsmann: Javier Mascherano. Der ehemalige Profi und Nationalspieler wird ab sofort die Geschicke der Mannschaft leiten und hat einen Vertrag bis Ende 2027 unterschrieben.
Maschaerano wird auf mehrere ehemalige Mitspieler treffen. Der neue Cheftrainer spielte als Aktiver gemeinsam mit Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets und Luis Suárez beim FC Barcelona.
