Falcao verlässt Millonarios
Nach einem halben Jahr beim Millonarios FC verlässt Radamel Falcao den Klub in seiner Heimat Kolumbien schon wieder. Aufgrund des in Kolumbien geltenden Steuersystems, durch das nach sechs Monaten eine Nettovermögenssteuer fällig wird, kann Millonarios das Gehalt nicht mehr zahlen. Somit endet der Vertrag des mittlerweile 38-Jährigen, der mit einem Wechsel in die MLS liebäugelt.
Millonarios FC @MillosFCoficial – 21/01
¡Gracias @Falcao! 🙌💙🔥 ¡Millonarios FC siempre será tu casa!Bei X ansehen
▶️https://t.co/iaOeNSor7F https://millonarios.com.co/comunicado-oficial-radamel-falcao-garcia-2/ COMUNICADO OFICIAL: RADAMEL FALCAO GARCÍA - Millonarios FC Millonarios FC informa que, luego de varias semanas de trabajo, no fue posible la continuidad de Radamel Falcao García.
