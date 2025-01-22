Falcao verlässt Millonarios

Nach einem halben Jahr beim Millonarios FC verlässt Radamel Falcao den Klub in seiner Heimat Kolumbien schon wieder. Aufgrund des in Kolumbien geltenden Steuersystems, durch das nach sechs Monaten eine Nettovermögenssteuer fällig wird, kann Millonarios das Gehalt nicht mehr zahlen. Somit endet der Vertrag des mittlerweile 38-Jährigen, der mit einem Wechsel in die MLS liebäugelt.

Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter