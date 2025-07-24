Menü Suche
Neapel verleiht Folorunsho

Cagliari Calcio sichert sich zunächst vorübergehend die Dienste von Michael Folorunsho. Der 27-jährige Mittelfeldspieler verlässt die SSC Neapel auf Leihbasis für eine Saison, allerdings sichert sich Cagliari eine Kaufoption, um den Transfer zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt permanent zu machen.

Cagliari Calcio
Michael Folorunsho è rossoblù 🔥
Benvenuto, FOLO ❤️💙

✍️ Qui il comunicato: https://t.co/CvJUz8lTLO https://cagliaricalcio.com/news/folorunsho-al-cagliari/ Folorunsho al Cagliari Il Cagliari Calcio è lieto di annunciare l’acquisto del diritto alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore in prestito con diritto di riscatto
Neapel
Cagliari
Michael Folorunsho

Neapel Logo SSC Neapel
Cagliari Logo Cagliari Calcio
Michael Folorunsho Michael Folorunsho
