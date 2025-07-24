Neapel verleiht Folorunsho
Cagliari Calcio sichert sich zunächst vorübergehend die Dienste von Michael Folorunsho. Der 27-jährige Mittelfeldspieler verlässt die SSC Neapel auf Leihbasis für eine Saison, allerdings sichert sich Cagliari eine Kaufoption, um den Transfer zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt permanent zu machen.
Cagliari Calcio @CagliariCalcio – 16:00
Michael Folorunsho è rossoblù 🔥Bei X ansehen
Benvenuto, FOLO ❤️💙
✍️ Qui il comunicato: https://t.co/CvJUz8lTLO https://cagliaricalcio.com/news/folorunsho-al-cagliari/ Folorunsho al Cagliari Il Cagliari Calcio è lieto di annunciare l’acquisto del diritto alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore in prestito con diritto di riscatto
