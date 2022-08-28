Home / La Liga / Herrera zurück in Bilbao

  Offiziell von Remo Schatz - Quelle: athletic-club.eus
  veröffentlicht am 2022-08-28
Ander Herrera stand drei Jahre in Paris unter Vertrag ©Maxppp

Ander Herrera ist zurück bei Athletic Bilbao. Wie die Basken offiziell bestätigen, wird der Mittelfeldspieler von Paris St. Germain ausgeliehen. Der La Liga-Klub konnte sich zudem eine Kaufoption sichern.

In der französischen Hauptstadt steht der in Bilbao geborene Herrera noch bis 2024 unter Vertrag. Von 2011 bis 2014 hatte der zweifache spanische Nationalspieler schon einmal bei Athletic unter Vertrag gestanden, eh es für 36 Millionen Euro nach England zu Manchester United ging.

Kommentare

