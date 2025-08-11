Menü Suche
Spurs binden Moore

Tottenham Hotspur setzt für die Zukunft auf Offensivjuwel Mikey Moore. Der für die anstehende Saison an die Glasgow Rangers verliehene Rechtsfuß unterschreibt an seinem heutigen 18. Geburtstag einen langfristigen Vertrag.

Tottenham Hotspur
We are delighted to announce that Mikey Moore has signed a new, long-term contract with the Club ✍️

The attacking midfielder, who turns 18 today, is currently on loan at Rangers for the 2025/26 campaign.

Congratulations and good luck for the season, Mikey! 👏
Tottenham
Mikey Steven Danny Moore

Tottenham Hotspur
Mikey Steven Danny Moore Mikey Steven Danny Moore
