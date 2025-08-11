Spurs binden Moore
Tottenham Hotspur setzt für die Zukunft auf Offensivjuwel Mikey Moore. Der für die anstehende Saison an die Glasgow Rangers verliehene Rechtsfuß unterschreibt an seinem heutigen 18. Geburtstag einen langfristigen Vertrag.
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial – 15:02
We are delighted to announce that Mikey Moore has signed a new, long-term contract with the Club ✍️Bei X ansehen
The attacking midfielder, who turns 18 today, is currently on loan at Rangers for the 2025/26 campaign.
Congratulations and good luck for the season, Mikey! 👏
The attacking midfielder, who turns 18 today, is currently on loan at Rangers for the 2025/26 campaign.
Congratulations and good luck for the season, Mikey! 👏
Weitere Infos
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Videos & Highlights
Meistgelesen
Erkunden