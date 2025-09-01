Premier League
Liverpool gibt Elliott ab
1 min.
@Maxppp
Der FC Liverpool verleiht Harvey Elliott an Ligarivale Aston Villa. Teil des Deals ist dem Vernehmen nach eine Kaufpflicht über rund 40 Millionen Euro. Konkretes Interesse an dem offensiven Mittelfeldspieler hatte auch RB Leipzig signalisiert.
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial – 23:00
Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Harvey Elliott from Liverpool.Bei X ansehen
The 22-year-old joins the club on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy conditional on appearances.
The 22-year-old joins the club on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy conditional on appearances.
Der 22-jährige Engländer spielte an der Anfield Road zuletzt nur die zweite Geige. Insgesamt blickt Elliott auf 149 Einsätze für die Reds zurück (15 Tore, 20 Assists), zweimal wurde er mit Liverpool Meister.
Weitere Infos
Unter der Anzeige geht's weiter
Videos & Highlights
Meistgelesen
Erkunden