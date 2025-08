BVB-Flirt Moore vom Markt

https://www.rangers.co.uk/Article/rangers-sign-mikey-moore-on-loan-from-tottenham-hotspur/3w4Y2jVwFLmUAYJiDMv9Tf

Rangers Sign Mikey Moore On Loan From Tottenham Hotspur

RANGERS Football Club are today delighted to announce the signing of Mikey Moore from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal subject to international clearance.