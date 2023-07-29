Erneute Leihe für Leipzigs Hartmann

https://www.sligorovers.com/rovers-re-sign-fabrice-hartmann-on-11-month-loan/

Rovers re-sign Fabrice Hartmann on 11-month loan – Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers are thrilled to announce the re-signing of Fabrice Hartmann on loan until June 30th 2024 from German Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. Hartmann had spent the first months of the 2023 season at The Showgrounds before returning to Germany to undergo a rehabilitation programme at his parent club after sustaining a hamstring injury in May. Hartmann is now returning to full fitness and will go straight into John Russell’s squad for next Friday’s crunch game against St. Patrick’s Athletic at The