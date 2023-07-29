Erneute Leihe für Leipzigs Hartmann

Fabrice Hartmann wird eine weitere Saison in der irischen Premier Division auflaufen. Das 22-jährige Eigengewächs von RB Leipzig wird erneut an die Sligo Rovers verliehen. Bei RB hat Hartmann noch einen Vertrag bis 2025.
„Ich freue mich sehr, Fabrice wieder in den Verein zu holen. Er ist ein Spieler von immenser Qualität. Ich hatte das Gefühl, dass er vor seiner Verletzung gerade erst richtig in Schwung kam. Es ist aufregend, ihn wieder bei uns zu haben. Mit seiner Fähigkeit, Chancen zu kreieren und Tore zu erzielen, macht er im letzten Drittel den Unterschied aus. Ich bin sicher, dass unsere Fans von dieser Nachricht begeistert sein werden“, sagt John Russell, Trainer der Rovers.
Sligo Rovers are delighted to announce the re-signing of Fabrice Hartmann on loan from RB Leipzig
Hartmann was a stand out player for the #bitored earlier this season and returns in time to face St. Pat's this Friday
#WelcomeFabs https://www.sligorovers.com/rovers-re-sign-fabrice-hartmann-on-11-month-loan/ Rovers re-sign Fabrice Hartmann on 11-month loan – Sligo Rovers Sligo Rovers are thrilled to announce the re-signing of Fabrice Hartmann on loan until June 30th 2024 from German Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. Hartmann had spent the first months of the 2023 season at The Showgrounds before returning to Germany to undergo a rehabilitation programme at his parent club after sustaining a hamstring injury in May. Hartmann is now returning to full fitness and will go straight into John Russell’s squad for next Friday’s crunch game against St. Patrick’s Athletic at The
