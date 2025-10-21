Premier League
Nottingham holt Dyche
1 min.
@Maxppp
Nur wenige Tage nach der Entlassung von Ange Postecoglou hat Nottingham Forest einen neuen Trainer gefunden. Die Tricky Trees verpflichten Sean Dyche. Der 54-Jährige war seit Anfang des Jahres ohne Verein.
Nottingham Forest @NFFC – 09:45
Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Head Coach, following a thorough recruitment process led by Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, and Global Technical Director, George Syrianos.Bei X ansehen
The former Forest youth player joins the Club on a contract running until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first match on Thursday night as The Reds take on FC Porto in the Europa League.
Dyche will be joined by his experienced coaching team of Ian Woan and Steve Stone — both former Nottingham Forest players who together made more than 400 appearances for the Reds during the 1990s.
A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the Club through its next chapter.
Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set pieces —qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the Club’s footballing identity.
As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.
Im Januar entließ der FC Everton den Fußballehrer nach zwei Jahren, zuvor hatte er zehn Jahre die Geschicke beim FC Burnley geleitet. Neben Dyche waren auch Roberto Mancini und Marco Silva als Nachfolger von Postecoglou im Gespräch. Nach Nuno Espirito Santo und Postecoglou ist Dyche der dritte Trainer in Nottingham in dieser Saison.
