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García zu Getafe

Rechtsverteidiger Andrés García wechselt zurück nach Spanien. Der 23-Jährige geht für eine Saison auf Leihbasis von Aston Villa zum FC Getafe.

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Weitere Infos

Villa
Getafe
Andrés García Robledo

Weitere Infos

Villa Logo Aston Villa
Getafe Logo FC Getafe
Andrés García Robledo Andrés García Robledo
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