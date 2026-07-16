García zu Getafe
Rechtsverteidiger Andrés García wechselt zurück nach Spanien. Der 23-Jährige geht für eine Saison auf Leihbasis von Aston Villa zum FC Getafe.
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Aston Villa can confirm that Andrés García has joined Getafe on a season-long loan.— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 16, 2026
The full-back made eight appearances in all competitions for Villa last term, adding to the ten he’d made after signing for the club the previous campaign.
A graduate of the youth academy at… pic.twitter.com/vvsDFcE3f4
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