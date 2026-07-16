García zu Getafe

Rechtsverteidiger Andrés García wechselt zurück nach Spanien. Der 23-Jährige geht für eine Saison auf Leihbasis von Aston Villa zum FC Getafe.

Aston Villa can confirm that Andrés García has joined Getafe on a season-long loan.



The full-back made eight appearances in all competitions for Villa last term, adding to the ten he’d made after signing for the club the previous campaign.



A graduate of the youth academy at… pic.twitter.com/vvsDFcE3f4