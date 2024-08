Ab nach Hollywood: Reus unterschreibt bei LA Galaxy

https://www.lagalaxy.com/news/la-galaxy-sign-midfielder-marco-reus

LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Marco Reus | LA Galaxy

LOS ANGELES (Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024) – The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed free-agent midfielder Marco Reus using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to a two-and-a-half-year contract through the end of the 2026 MLS season. The Galaxy acquired the Discovery Priority to Reus from Charlotte FC in