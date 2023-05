Sportdirektor Alemany verlässt Barça

https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/club/news/3251672/fc-barcelona-statement?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=fcbarcelona&utm_campaign=740d7307-c9dc-4cae-8f1f-69104fc5162e

FC Barcelona statement

Despite having a contract until 2024, Mateu Alemany has informed the FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta, of his intention to begin a new professional project